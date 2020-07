Articles

MELBOURNE: Australia's gymnastics federation will set up "listening groups" for athletes to speak out and seek support amid a slew of allegations of physical and emotional abuse by coaches and staff. The mistreatment of gymnasts has been in the spotlight since last month's release of Netflix ...

