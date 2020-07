Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 04:30 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Jul 22) approved a measure removing from Capitol Hill statues of people who served in the Confederacy during the country's bitter 19th century Civil War. While the measure was approved 305-113 in a bipartisan vote in the House, where ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-house-approves-removing-confederate-statues-from-capitol-12956156