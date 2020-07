Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 11:23 Hits: 3

“There’s no good argument [and] logic for having these kinds of doomsday systems,” Marshall Billingslea said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/22/trump-nominee-to-russia-abandon-flying-chernobyl-nuclear-missile-a70951