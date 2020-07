Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 01:31 Hits: 1

Bolivians desperate to avoid or cure COVID-19 are ingesting chlorine dioxide, which the senate has approved as a treatment even as the country's health ministry says people should stay away from it.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bolivians-try-chlorine-dioxide-for-covid-19--despite-health-ministry-warnings-12952084