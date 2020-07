Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 09:57 Hits: 1

BEIJING: China threatened a "forceful counter-attack" on Tuesday (Jul 21) in response to Britain's announcement that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following Beijing's introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. On Monday, British Foreign ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-uk-britain-row-hong-kong-suspend-extradition-treaty-12950386