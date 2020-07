Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 23:24 Hits: 2

Two more Brazilian government ministers said on Monday they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, underscoring a struggle to limit the world's second-worst outbreak even among the political elite.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/two-more-brazil-ministers-test-positive-for-coronavirus-12948912