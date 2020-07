Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 23:28 Hits: 2

Colombia's confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 200,000 on Monday, the health ministry said, while deaths from the disease reached 6,929 as the Andean country continues a months-long lockdown meant to stem infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colombia-covid-19-cases-top-200-000-deaths-at-nearly-7-000-12948950