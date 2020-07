Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 02:23 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: ABC News, a Walt Disney Co unit, said senior executive Barbara Fedida is leaving the company after an independent investigation alleged she had made racially insensitive comments and used inappropriate language, according to an email. Fedida also managed in a rough manner and would not ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/disney-abc-news-barbara-fedida-racist-comments-12949114