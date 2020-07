Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

Authorities in Catalonia on Sunday urged more than 96,000 people in three towns to stay at home, as coronavirus cases continued to rise in one of Spain's worst-hit regions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-spain-catalonia-urges-thousands-of-people-to-stay-home-12945122