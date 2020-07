Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched its first mission to Mars early on Monday (Jul 20) as it strives to develop its scientific and technology capabilities and move away from its reliance on oil. The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1.58am UAE time (6 ...

