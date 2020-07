Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 02:35 Hits: 6

Just one in four people in Japan want to see the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games held next year, with most backing either further delay or a cancellation, a new poll shows.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/only-one-quarter-of-japanese-want-tokyo-lympics-next-year-12946048