Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 05:03 Hits: 5

PARIS: The leaders of France, Germany and Italy on Saturday (Jul 18) threatened for the first time to use sanctions against countries that continued to violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-germany-italy-sanctions-over-arms-to-libya-12944308