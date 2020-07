Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 23:54 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting Jul 23, the US Transportation Department said on Friday (Jul 17). The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-passenger-flights-india-can-resume-july-23-12943096