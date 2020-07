Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 01:29 Hits: 1

Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-world-records-one-million-cases-in-100-hours-12943092