Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 02:41 Hits: 3

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: For Colon Ramirez, the agonising search for the body of his grandmother is finally over. After almost four months, he has finally found and buried the missing 83-year-old Emilia Villon, who died in Ecuador's virus hotspot Guayaquil. The remains of his grandmother, together ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ecuador-families-recover-bodies-lost-in-covid-19-12943268