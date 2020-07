Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 16:32 Hits: 1

GENEVA: Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday (Jul 17). Ryan told a news briefing that the "R" number - the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-says-covid-19-cases-in-brazil-no-longer-rising-exponentially-12942610