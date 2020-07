Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 1

A Ryanair aircraft flying from London to Norway landed safely at Oslo's main airport on Friday after receiving a bomb threat in the air, but no explosives were found and a suspect was arrested, Norwegian police said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ryanair-plane-lands-safely-in-oslo-after-bomb-threat--no-explosives-found-12941928