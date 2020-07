Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:19 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned the country still needed to prepare for the worst.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-eyes-normal-christmas-preparing-second-wave-12942126