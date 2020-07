Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:23 Hits: 1

LONDON: Britain's Supreme Court said it would continue to assess the position of serving UK judges on Hong Kong's top court in discussion with the UK government, while raising 'concerns' about parts of new security laws imposed on the city by China. Under a 1997 agreement, Britain has provided two ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-top-court-says-it-is-assessing-uk-judges--position-in-hong-kong-appeal-court-12942690