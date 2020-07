Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:47 Hits: 7

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maid's job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets. The 32-year-old was left on the curb outside ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ethiopia-maids-dumped-lebanon-amid-covid-19-12941392