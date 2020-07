Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 04:29 Hits: 7

Torrential monsoon rains swept across South Asia on Thursday, having killed more than 100 people in recent days and almost entirely flooding a massive park reserve, officials said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/torrential-rains-unleash-havoc-in-south-asia-12938710