Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:32 Hits: 2

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil on Thursday (Jul 16) passed the 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases mark, with little sign that the rate of increase is slowing as anger grows over President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the outbreak. Just 27 days have passed since Brazil, which has the world's second ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-brazil-cases-reach-2-million-12939888