Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already-tense U.S.-China relations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-administration-weighs-us-travel-ban-on-chinese-communist-12939346