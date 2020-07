Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 23:56 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: The United Nations held an unusual session on Wednesday (Jul 15) to express fears of "catastrophe" if a decaying oil tanker abandoned off Yemen's coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board ruptures into the Red Sea. A breach of the 45-year-old FSO Safer, anchored off the port of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-yemen-oil-tanker-ruptures-environment-12936550