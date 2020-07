Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 01:20 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: The US economy showed signs of life nationwide last month, but has not returned to its pre-pandemic level and the outlook remains "highly uncertain," the Federal Reserve said Wednesday (Jul 15). Businesses began to reopen and retail sales improved across the country, but there were ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/fed-warns-of-highly-uncertain-us-outlook-as-covid-19-surges-12936850