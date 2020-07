Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 03:30 Hits: 7

SYDNEY: Australia's unemployment rate in June climbed to the highest in 22 years as workers re-entering the workforce were unable to find jobs, official data showed on Thursday (Jul 16). The unemployment rate shot up to 7.4 per cent in June, from 7.1 per cent in May, and the highest since November ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-june-unemployment-high-jobs-covid-19-coronavirus-12937258