Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 16:29 Hits: 2

Putin has said he hopes the Nord Stream 2 project will be completed by early 2021 after delays caused by the U.S. sanctions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/15/us-opens-way-for-tougher-sanctions-on-russia-germany-gas-pipeline-a70890