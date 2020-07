Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 03:08 Hits: 1

North Macedonia holds a parliamentary election on Wednesday that may decide the pace of the country's bid for European Union membership, with the governing pro-EU Social Democrats and the main opposition nationalists locked in a close race.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/north-macedonia-heads-to-election-with-pace-of-eu-accession-at-stake-12933288