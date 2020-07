Articles

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

It might be the unlikeliest instructional video ever, but footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-japan-rollercoaster-video-guide-scream-in-heart-12930906