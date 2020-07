Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 08:54 Hits: 3

Aluminum producer Rusal, which owns 28% in Norilsk Nickel, said it was "seriously concerned" over the recent accidents.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/14/arctic-spill-fuels-calls-for-shakeup-at-russian-mining-giant-a70869