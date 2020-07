Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 01:55 Hits: 1

LONDON: Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said on Tuesday (Jul 14). With COVID-19 more likely to spread in winter as people spend more time together in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-uk-winter-deaths-second-wave-12929372