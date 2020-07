Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

WARSAW: Polish police are on the hunt for a former soldier who fled into a forest with a puma to avoid handing it over to a zoo. About 200 officers have been involved in trying to track down the former Afghan war veteran and the big cat for three days. "It's not a cuddly toy. It's one of the most ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-police-hunt-fugitive-ex-soldier-puma-12925490