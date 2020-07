Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 21:39 Hits: 3

Donald Trump's commutation of the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone was a case of "unprecedented, historic corruption," Senator Mitt Romney tweeted Saturday, making his a rare Republican voice raised in criticism of the president.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-move-to-free-ally-stone-is--historic-corruption---republican-senator-12924642