Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 02:53 Hits: 1

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wore a tartan face mask on a recent visit to shops in Edinburgh, as they prepared to reopen after the long coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/scotland-leader-sees-surge-in-support-for-covid-19-response-12923318