Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 13:59 Hits: 2

Sergei Furgal was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of ordering the murder of several businessmen 15 years ago.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/10/court-orders-detainment-of-russian-governor-ahead-of-murder-trial-a70844