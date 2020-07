Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 00:40 Hits: 2

Colombia lost 159,000 hectares of forest -- an area the size of Brazilian megacity Sao Paulo -- to deforestation in 2019, according to an official report presented on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colombia-deforestation-size-of-sao-paulo-12920040