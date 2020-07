Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 23:49 Hits: 1

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-ban-pakistan-pilots-licence-12919924