Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 01:20 Hits: 1

TAIPEI: The United States has approved a possible US$620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan, the State Department said, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. The United States, like most countries, has no official ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-taiwan-missile-arms-sale-12920124