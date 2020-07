Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 02:00 Hits: 1

PARIS: Serbia and Kosovo will on Friday (Jul 10) hold their first talks in 18 months on resolving one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes. Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold a video summit that will also be joined by French ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/serbia-kosovo-dispute-dialogue-12920212