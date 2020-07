Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 20:12 Hits: 2

Displaced Syrians relying on humanitarian assistance voiced alarm Thursday after regime ally Russia tried to reduce cross-border aid to millions in the northwest of the war-torn country.

