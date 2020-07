Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 10:35 Hits: 2

Huawei’s business has been hit by international sanctions, but the world needs Huawei more than it realises, says IMD Business School’s Mark Greeven.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-2020-is-shaping-up-to-be-a-rough-year-for-huawei-12913736