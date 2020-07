Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 03:30 Hits: 4

MOSCOW: Lyudmila Laptander, an activist advocating autonomy for her mineral-rich Nenets region in the Russian Arctic, worries authorities are planning to sacrifice its traditions for the promise of economic enrichment. "If Nenets is merged with another region, I worry that no one will look after ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/secluded-russia-arctic-region-rejects-putin-12916660