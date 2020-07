Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 08:33 Hits: 6

When Dunia Skaunicova graduated in media marketing from Prague's Metropolitan university she quickly found a dream first job at a startup in the Czech capital, where companies were fighting to snap up multi-lingual graduates.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-class-of-2020-europe-youths-employment-struggles-12917402