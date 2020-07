Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 11:57 Hits: 2

Earlier today, authorities in Moscow detained the adviser to Russia’s space chief and former Kommersant and Vedomosti journalist Ivan Safronov

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/07/russias-independent-magazine-editor-missing-after-police-raid-a70810