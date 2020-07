Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 05:59 Hits: 4

Australia's planned A-League restart next week was thrown into chaos after three Melbourne teams failed to leave Victoria state when their dramatic airport dash to beat a border closure was scuppered by fog.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/football-a-league-chaos-as-melbourne-teams-border-closure-12909066