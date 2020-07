Articles

Category: Russia
Monday, 06 July 2020

Britain on Monday identified 49 individuals and organizations to be sanctioned under a new regime targeting people who violate human rights, 25 of them Russian and 20 Saudis.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/06/uk-designates-25-russian-individuals-new-rights-sanctions-a70801