Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Monday it would launch its generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in India this month at 4,800 rupees (US$64.31) per 100 mg vial, as infections surge in the world's third worst-hit country.

