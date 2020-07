Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 12:37 Hits: 1

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a "phased reopening" of the country, with the resumption of international flights from August 1 as well as the lifting of internal travel restrictions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kenya-to-reopen-to-international-flights-12906534