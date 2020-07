Articles

Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020

Ireland is to ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people from a "green list" of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said.

