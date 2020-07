Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 10:09 Hits: 1

Prominent physicist Sergei Shpilkin said up to 22 million votes may have been cast fraudulently.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/07/03/data-scientist-claims-staggering-fraud-at-russias-constitution-vote-a70769